Assam govt needs support of minority community to reduce poverty by controlling population increase: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam govt needs support of minority community to reduce poverty by controlling population increase: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement