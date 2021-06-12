PM Modi sought G7's support for proposal moved at WTO by India, South Africa for patent waiver on Covid related technologies: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:40 IST
- India
- PM Modi
- Covid
- South Africa
- India
