Covid situation in Delhi under control to larger extent, preparations are on for possible third wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
