If spike in Covid cases is observed in next week, restrictions will again be imposed on markets and restaurants in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
If spike in Covid cases is observed in next week, restrictions will again be imposed on markets and restaurants in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement