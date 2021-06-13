At G7 summit, Modi underscored vulnerability inherent in open societies; called on tech firms to ensure safe cyber environment: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
