Delhi govt bans sale, marketing of soaps, detergents not conforming to latest BIS standards to curb pollution in Yamuna river: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:32 IST
