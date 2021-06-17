Delhi riots: Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal move Delhi HC seeking forthwith release from jail after being granted bail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi riots: Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal move Delhi HC seeking forthwith release from jail after being granted bail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devangana Kalita
- Natasha Narwal
- Asif Iqbal Tanha
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal arrested for demanding equal citizenship for all: Pinjra Tod
Delhi HC grants bail to Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita in north east Delhi riots case.
Delhi HC grants bail to Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha in UAPA case
Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita & Asif Iqbal Tanha to walk out of jail after more than a year
Devangana Kalita's mother elated over HC verdict, says it's a victory for democracy