We call upon Pakistan to take steps to address shortcomings in bill: MEA on Pak bill providing for right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
