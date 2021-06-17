LJP meeting held by Pashupati Paras-headed faction in Patna on Thursday unconstitutional, lacked quorum: Chirag Paswan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
