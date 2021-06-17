Kept hope that I will be released one day; fight against CAA, NRC, NPR will continue: Asif Iqbal Tanha after walking out of Tihar Jail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Kept hope that I will be released one day; fight against CAA, NRC, NPR will continue: Asif Iqbal Tanha after walking out of Tihar Jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asif Iqbal Tanha
- Tihar Jail
Advertisement