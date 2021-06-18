Studies show after vaccination, chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 pc after contracting Covid; O2 requirement comes down to 8 pc: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Studies show after vaccination, chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 pc after contracting Covid; O2 requirement comes down to 8 pc: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement