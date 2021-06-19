While opening up lockdown, extremely important to follow strategy of Covid appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat, vaccination: MHA to states.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
While opening up lockdown, extremely important to follow strategy of Covid appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat, vaccination: MHA to states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
Advertisement