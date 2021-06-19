Families of 6 military, police & civil defence personnel who died in line of duty to get ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr each: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
