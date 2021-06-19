Delhi court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu, others in Republic Day violence case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu, others in Republic Day violence case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deep Sidhu
- Delhi
Advertisement