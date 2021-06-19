Political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir receive invite over phone for meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir receive invite over phone for meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Narendra Modi
- Kashmir
Advertisement