Union Home Secretary reaches out to J-K leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, for attending meet at PM residence on June 24.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Secretary reaches out to J-K leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, for attending meet at PM residence on June 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farooq Abdullah
- Union Home
- Mehbooba Mufti
Advertisement