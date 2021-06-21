Only 57 lakh doses allocated to Delhi so far as against requirement of 2.94 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:24 IST
