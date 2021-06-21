Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening; vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
