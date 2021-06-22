SC says pleas of West Bengal CM & state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak may be listed before another bench today itself, refers them to CJI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
