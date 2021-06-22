It was not political meeting but interaction among like-minded people:CPI-M's Nilotpal Basu on opposition leaders' meet hosted by Sharad Pawar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
It was not political meeting but interaction among like-minded people:CPI-M's Nilotpal Basu on opposition leaders' meet hosted by Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilotpal Basu
- Sharad Pawar
Advertisement