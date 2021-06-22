India presses for permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan to ensure immediate reduction in violence and protection of civilians.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:54 IST
India presses for permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan to ensure immediate reduction in violence and protection of civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Afghanistan
Advertisement