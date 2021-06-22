India welcomes any move towards a genuine political settlement and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan: Jaishankar.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:57 IST
India welcomes any move towards a genuine political settlement and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Jaishankar
- Afghanistan
Advertisement