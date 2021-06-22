For enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens must be dismantled immediately and their supply chains disrupted: Jaishankar.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:59 IST
For enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens must be dismantled immediately and their supply chains disrupted: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Afghanistan
Advertisement