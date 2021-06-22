Congress will attend meeting on Jammu and Kashmir convened by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday: J-K unit spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:13 IST
