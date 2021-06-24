Gujarat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat court to record statement in defamation case against him.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat court to record statement in defamation case against him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Surat
- Congress
- Gujarat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Right to life also for those without internet, provide walk-in vaccines for all: Rahul Gandhi
Rosewood felling: Union Minister questions Rahul Gandhi's silence
Rahul Gandhi bats for walk-in vaccination, Irani says already done
Betrayal in name of Lord Ram is unrighteous: Rahul Gandhi on Ayodhya land deal
Rahul Gandhi urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible