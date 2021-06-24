Google, Jio jointly developed JioPhone Next will be available from Sept 10; will be most affordable smartphone globally, says Mukesh Ambani.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:18 IST
Google, Jio jointly developed JioPhone Next will be available from Sept 10; will be most affordable smartphone globally, says Mukesh Ambani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JioPhone
- Next
- Mukesh Ambani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google invites applications for second Black Founders accelerator program
Google's password-protected photos feature to arrive on newer Pixel models
Manufacturing industry moving to golden age of AI: Google Cloud report
INSIGHT-Google, Facebook pledged millions for local news. Was it enough?
Portugal National Day: Google Doodle to honor Luís de Camões, poet & national literary icon