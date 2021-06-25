(Eds: Changing 92% to 92 districts ) Covid 2nd wave not yet over in India; still 75 districts with more than 10% prevalence, 92 districts with 5-10% prevalence of COVID-19: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Changing 92% to 92 districts ) Covid 2nd wave not yet over in India; still 75 districts with more than 10% prevalence, 92 districts with 5-10% prevalence of COVID-19: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement