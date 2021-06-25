Key issue which Pakistan is yet to address is failure to take action against UN listed terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar: FATF.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:28 IST
