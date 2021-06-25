Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement in all friction points: MEA on talks with China.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement in all friction points: MEA on talks with China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement