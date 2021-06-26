PMO says 3.77 cr doses administered in 6 days which is more than entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 19:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
