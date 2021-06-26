Left Menu

PMO says 3.77 cr doses administered in 6 days which is more than entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 19:52 IST
PMO says 3.77 cr doses administered in 6 days which is more than entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.
  • Country:
  • India

PMO says 3.77 cr doses administered in 6 days which is more than entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021