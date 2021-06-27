Indo-Japanese partnership during coronavirus pandemic more relevant for global stability and prosperity: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Indo-Japanese partnership during coronavirus pandemic more relevant for global stability and prosperity: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- Ahmedabad
- Indo-Japanese
- Kaizen Academy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage, says PM Narendra Modi at VivaTech conference.
Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening; vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi.
Congress will attend meeting on Jammu and Kashmir convened by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday: J-K unit spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.
I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive & promotive role in healthcare of masses: PM Narendra Modi.
Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic: PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day.