JK DGP Dilbag Singh terms twin blasts at IAF station in Jammu airport a terror attack, says police, IAF, other agencies probing incident.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
JK DGP Dilbag Singh terms twin blasts at IAF station in Jammu airport a terror attack, says police, IAF, other agencies probing incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
Advertisement