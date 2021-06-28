SC refuses to stay HC order quashing Delhi government's notification asking private unaided schools not to charge annual, development fees.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to stay HC order quashing Delhi government's notification asking private unaided schools not to charge annual, development fees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement