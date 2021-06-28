Process for getting World Health Organisation's emergency use approval for Covaxin proceeding very well; hope decision comes soon: Paul.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:22 IST
