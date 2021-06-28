Bengal CM's allegations unfortunate; she should mention charge sheet of Hawala Jain case in which I was named: Governor Dhankhar.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:55 IST
Country:
- India
