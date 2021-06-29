President Ram Nath Kovind lays foundation stone for Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow.
29-06-2021
President Ram Nath Kovind lays foundation stone for Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow.
