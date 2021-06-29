PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval discuss futuristic challenges in defence sector, equipping forces with modern equipment: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval discuss futuristic challenges in defence sector, equipping forces with modern equipment: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Amit Shah
- NSA Doval
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets people on Raja Parba festival
PM Modi congratulates Naftali Bennett on becoming Israel's prime minister.
PM Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett
PM Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Benett
Looking forward to working with PM Modi to further develop 'unique and warm relations': new Israeli Premier Bennett