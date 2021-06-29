Parliamentary panel seeks Twitter's reply within 2 days on locking of accounts of minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP Shashi Tharoor: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
