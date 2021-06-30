Govt panel recommends against allowing Serum Institute to conduct phase 2/3 trial of Covovax vaccine on children aged 2-17 years: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:44 IST
