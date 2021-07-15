NHRC panel probing alleged post-poll violence in Bengal, in its report to Calcutta High Court, recommends CBI inquiry into 'grievous offences like murder and rape'.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
