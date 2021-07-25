People of Assam voted for BJP for second consecutive term as they realised there is no place for 'aatankwad' (insurgency) and 'andolan' (agitation): Amit Shah.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Assam voted for BJP for second consecutive term as they realised there is no place for 'aatankwad' (insurgency) and 'andolan' (agitation): Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement