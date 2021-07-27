Delhi govt has decided to recommend names of only doctors and healthcare workers for Padma Awards to Centre this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
