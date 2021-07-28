India has and will continue to make vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development: Antony Blinken after talks with EAM S Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
India has and will continue to make vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development: Antony Blinken after talks with EAM S Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EAM S Jaishankar
- India
- Afghanistan
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EAM S Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Dushanbe, discusses recent developments in Afghanistan.
World is against seizure of power by violence and force; it will not legitimise such actions: EAM S Jaishankar on situation in Afghanistan.
Peace negotiations in earnest is only answer: EAM S Jaishankar at SCO meet on situation in Afghanistan.
Concluded one-hour bilateral meeting with Chinese FM Wang Yi: EAM S Jaishankar.
EAM S Jaishankar meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Dushanbe.