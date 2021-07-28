There has to be a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan that requires Taliban and Afghan Govt to come to table: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
There has to be a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan that requires Taliban and Afghan Govt to come to table: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan Govt
- Afghanistan
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top US general in Afghanistan steps down as military mission nears end
Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing
Afghanistan shifts country's development budget to defence projects
Afghanistan on brink of humanitarian crisis-UN refugee agency
Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan