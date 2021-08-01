Congress working on 'rant and run' formula; not interested in debate on people's issues: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
