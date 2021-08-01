They want to waste Parliament's time on 'fake and fabricated' issues: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Opposition demand of discussing Pegasus issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
They want to waste Parliament's time on 'fake and fabricated' issues: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Opposition demand of discussing Pegasus issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pegasus
- Abbas
- Parliament
Advertisement