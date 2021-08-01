Govt ready to discuss all issues related to people;hopeful impasse will be broken and Parliament will run smoothly: RS Deputy Leader Naqvi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt ready to discuss all issues related to people;hopeful impasse will be broken and Parliament will run smoothly: RS Deputy Leader Naqvi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Naqvi
- Parliament
Advertisement