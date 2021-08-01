Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman denies that Tehran launched drone attack on oil tanker off Oman that killed 2.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:43 IST
