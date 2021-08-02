CJI considers submissions of shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma's advocate Vikas Singh, says he will see papers and decide on urgent hearing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
CJI considers submissions of shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma's advocate Vikas Singh, says he will see papers and decide on urgent hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas
- Naresh Kumar Sharma's
Advertisement