PM told BJP MPs his love and affection for Northeast is natural, do not look at it from prism of politics: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
PM told BJP MPs his love and affection for Northeast is natural, do not look at it from prism of politics: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northeast
- Kiren Rijiju
Advertisement